IPL 2022: 'Perfect gift for captain' Twitter celebrates as Mumbai Indians end losing streak

Suryakumar Yadav made 51 as IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians finally won their first match in nine attempts this season with a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Chasing 159 to win, Mumbai relied on an 81-run third-wicket stand between Suryakumar (51) and Tilak Varma (35) to achieve their target with four balls to spare at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Mumbai Indians' Daniel Sams and Tim David celebrate beating Rajstahan Royals. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

Suryakumar and Varma fell in the space of three balls and Kieron Pollard was out for 10 in the final over as Royals threatened to snatch victory.

But Tim David smashed 20 off nine balls and Daniel Sams hit the winning six.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai, the richest and most successful side in Indian Premier League (IPL) history with five titles, bounced back from a record eight losses but stay bottom of the 10-team table. Mumbai's victory also came on Rohit Sharma's 35th birthday.

Former cricketers, Twitter users and the team were delighted after the win and shared their happiness on the social media platform. Here are some of the best reactions:

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: May 01, 2022 09:37:13 IST

