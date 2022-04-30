Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 5 times when the 'Hitman' shone with the bat in IPL

Rohit Sharma has been the most successful skipper in the history of the Indian Premier League. The prolific batter turns 35 today (30 April). Among his countless achievements, Rohit lifting five IPL titles as the captain of Mumbai Indians ranks right at the top.

Rohit is renowned for his gifted timing and tremendous ball-striking abilities, especially in limited-overs cricket. The 'Hitman' made his IPL debut for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers in 2008. He was a consistent batter in the starting lineup and played three straight seasons for them. He lifted the maiden IPL trophy of his career for Deccan Chargers in 2009.

In 2011, Rohit Sharma was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL mega auction and there has been no looking back since. He was appointed as the captain of the side after a couple of matches in 2013 and led Mumbai to their maiden IPL title. In the same year, the Mumbai-based franchise made a grand double after clinching the Champions League beating Rajasthan Royals by 33 runs.

In 2015, after facing an initial struggle, the Rohit Sharma-led unit remarkably turned the table and celebrated their second IPL title. The legacy of the skipper went on as he successfully put three more feathers on Mumbai Indians’ crown in the 2017, 2019, and 2020 editions of IPL.

Rohit Sharma has not only guided the entire team but also played some groundbreaking innings with the bat. He has breached the 5000-run mark already and is among the top run-getters of the tournament. Sharma has scored a total of 5764 runs in his 221 IPL appearances. He has got 40 half-centuries and a ton to his name already. Currently, Rohit Sharma is the full-time captain of India in all forms of the game.

Rohit Sharma’s top 5 IPL innings

94 runs off 52 balls in 2018 (for Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore): Sharma smashed 94 runs facing 52 deliveries at Mumbai’s home venue against Virat Kohli-led RCB. That blazing knock included five maximums and ten boundaries. MI won the match by 46 runs and Rohit Sharma was named the player of the match for the significant innings.

98 runs off 65 balls in 2015 (for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders): Rohit Sharma fell 2 runs short of scoring his second IPL century against KKR. The opener remained unbeaten at 98 and touched the 3000-run milestone on the same day. However, his heroic innings could not bring the victory for MI.

50 runs off 26 balls in 2015 (for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings): On the final day of the 2015 IPL campaign, Rohit Sharma’s 50-run knock off 26 deliveries steered his side to put 202 on board. Mumbai Indians won their second IPL trophy beating CSK and the Mumbai skipper was named the player of the match.

109 runs off 60 balls in 2012 (for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders): In the 2012 IPL, Rohit Sharma had recorded his first ton of the tournament against KKR at the Mecca of Indian Cricket (Eden Gardens). His 109-run knock was laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes. Mumbai beat KKR by 27 runs and Rohit Sharma was the star performer of the day.

32 runs off 13 balls in 2009 (for Deccan Chargers vs Kolkata Knight Riders): Requiring 21 runs in the final over, Rohit Sharma smashed two boundaries and two maximums to lead his side to fetch a sensational win in the last over thriller. He was also awarded the player of the match title for the devastating show.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.