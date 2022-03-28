IPL 2022: 'PBKS look very promising', 'Fantastic chase', Twitter hails Punjab Kings after win over RCB

The IPL 2022 encounter between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Sunday was a treat for all cricket-lovers.

Both teams played a fantastic game, with RCB scoring a mammoth 205 and Punjab chasing it down successfully to win by 5 wickets. The high-scoring match included a total of 27 sixes, with 13 by RCB and 14 by PBKS.

RCB got off to a slow start and was able to score only 57 runs in nine overs. However, skipper Faf du Plessis's power-packed 88 off 57 balls helped the team go past 200 on the scoreboard. The newly-chosen RCB skipper's innings included seven sixes and three fours.

Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik struck a quickfire 37-run stand off just 13 deliveries after du Plessis was dismissed. Kohli stayed unbeaten on 41 from 29 balls, whereas Karthik's 32 off 14 (not out) helped RCB reach a mammoth 205/2 in 20 overs.

In response, Punjab got off to a flying start, with Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan putting up a 71-run partnership in eight overs. However, Wanindu Hasaranga, broke the partnership by dismissing Agarwal at 32.

Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored 47 runs for the second wicket before Dhawan was dismissed by Harshal Patel, giving RCB fans hope. Soon after, Mohammed Siraj scalped two wickets in the 14th over, further denting Punjab's chances of winning the match. Siraj dismissed Rajapaksa and Raj Bawa at 43 and a 0 respectively.

However, Odean Smith (25 runs off 8) and Shahrukh Khan (24 not out off 20) turned the match in Punjab Kings' favour. Smith hammered three sixes to help his team win the game with 5 wickets to spare.

After watching the thrilling match, Twitter users were all praise for Punjab Kings:

Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth praised PBKS' "fantastic win".

Fantastic win @PunjabKingsIPL , this year looks very promising! Keep Rocking #PBKSvRCB — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 27, 2022

S Badrinath praised the team's fantastic effort in chasing down 205 successfully.

RP Singh was in awe of Odean Smith's performance in the game.

Smith was very impressive in #PBKS win. Went for too many runs while bowling but batted with a superb temperament under pressure. #RCBvPBKS #PBKSvsRCB — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 27, 2022

Parthiv Patel commended PBKS using Rajapaksa against Hasaranga.

#PBKS approach was excellent during the run chase. Normally, teams focus on left right combination continuation but the way Punjab used #Rajapaksa against Hasaranga was a very smart move. #RCBvPBKS #PBKSvsRCB — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) March 27, 2022

Here are some other reactions:

Well played Punjab Kings. That’s some run chase! #PBKSvRCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 27, 2022

Not a single half century from their batters but still chased down 205. This season Punjab kings will be scaring the other teams with power hitting. Brilliant chase. # — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 27, 2022

What a great day for Cricket!! All the teams were out there playing with zeal and full dedication. Both the matches captivated us till the end, Congratulations to the winning teams💪This is just the beginning and I cannot wait to see what's coming ahead! #IPL2022 #DCvMI #PBKSvRCB — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) March 27, 2022

Punjab will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on 1 April.

