IPL 2022, Orange Cap holders: Jos Buttler tops list, Shreyas Iyer at second spot after third week

Rajasthan Royals bounced back to beat Kolkata Knight Riders in a real thriller in the last match of this season’s IPL. The main architect of this win was Jos Buttler, who smashed his second ton this season, and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who picked up a 5-wicket haul that included a hat-trick.

Buttler consolidated his position in the Orange Cap race as after the match, he now stands at 375 runs after 6 matches with an average of 75 and with a strike rate of 156.90. In the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Buttler was at his absolute best. His superb show saw him race to his hundred in the 17th over. His 61-ball 103 had nine fours and five maximums. When he was dismissed, he was only the second overseas batter after Shane Watson to score a hundred at the Brabourne Stadium.

Buttler added 94 runs for the opening wicket with Devdutt Padikkal – who too looked good and played an innings of scored 24 off 18 balls. He was then partnered by Sanju Samson for a 67-run stand for the second wicket and this powered the Royals past the 150 mark in the 16th over.

The 31-year-old is now the sixth batter to score more than one hundred in a single IPL season. Virat Kohli still heads the list with four centuries in the 2016 edition.

Jos Buttler is then followed by Shreyas Iyer in the orange cap list. The Kolkata Knight Riders captain has scored 236 runs after 7 innings with an average of 39.33 and with a strike rate of 148.42.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has slowly found his range and with a century against Mumbai Indians is third on this list. The right-hander has scored 235 runs in 6 innings at an average of 47 and with a strike-rate of 144.17.

Rajasthan Royals are now second on the points table with 4 wins in 6 matches and the form of Jos Buttler has played a massive role in their run so far.

