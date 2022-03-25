IPL 2022: Odean Smith to Dewald Brevis, debutants who can set the stage on fire

If big sixes, thrilling matches and wholesome entertainment is the hallmark of the Indian Premier League (IPL), another facet of the cash-rich league is the platform it provides to unheralded players to become household names overnight.

Here, we take a look at five such new names who could make it big in the 15th edition of the league:

Odean Smith

Punjab Kings splurged Rs 6 crore to snap up West Indian all-rounder Odean Smith at the IPL 2022 player auction. The bidding had begun at a base price of Rs 6 crore. Smith benefited from his eye-catching performance in the ODI series against India just before the auctions where he scored at a strike rate of 160 and took three wickets in two matches.

PBKS expect him to provide them the same firepower from the lower order, besides pitching in with the wickets and there are good reasons to believe he can deliver.

In 10 T20Is so far, he has seven wickets at an economy of 11.12. He has scored 53 runs at a strike rate of 156.

Rovman Powell

Delhi Capitals shelled out Rs 2.8 crore at the auctions for Powell inspired by his swashbuckling century against England that came in a T20I game in January this year. Known for his brute power, Powell's biggest strength is his ability to help a team up the ante. But he can also bowl. He is a medium pacer. A utility player is always a gem in T20 cricket.

He has 619 runs to his name in 39 T20Is at a strike rate of 139 and has also scalped four wickets. DC will be hoping to see him replace Shimron Hetmyer in the finisher's role.

In the second T20I at Kolkata in February this year against India, he hit a 36-ball 68-run knock in West Indies' eight-run loss to underline that he has the potential to be a finisher.

Dewald Brevis

Brevis is also known as ‘Baby AB’ because of his batting similarities with the former South African cricketer AB de Villiers. He made headlines during the 2022 ICC Under-19 World Cup, scoring 506 runs — the highest in the tournament. And that led to a bidding war during the IPL auction for his services but Mumbai Indians eventually trumped Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings to buy the Proteas player for Rs 3 crore.

Now, it's Brevis' time to deliver on the promise, and he will hope the franchise gives him ample opportunities to adapt and showcase his talent.

Dushmantha Chameera

Chameera has been part of the IPL before but has never played a game. This time he will be playing for Lucknow Super Giants who paid Rs 2 crore at the auctions for his services. What makes the Lankan pacer a top pick is his raw pace and disguised yorker which are one of the first attributes that franchises look for in a fast bowler in T2o cricket.

He has taken 47 wickets in the same number of T20Is at an economy of 7.97. LSG are expecting big things from the bowler who is well capable of bowling in the powerplay and at the death.

Yash Dhull

With 229 runs in just four matches at an average of 76.33, Delhi's Dhull inspired India to a record-extending fifth Under-19 World Cup title earlier this year. He followed it up with two centuries on his Ranji Trophy debut and then hit an unbeaten double ton in his third First-Class match.

His batting exploits are impossible to ignore even though he is yet to play at the international level or in the IPL. Besides batting, Dhull also made a name for his captaincy during the World Cup and that only enhances his reputation.

He was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh in the auctions and DC can rest assured that the cricketer is worth every penny.

