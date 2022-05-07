Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: 'Nobody can stop this team now', Twitter hails Rajasthan Royals' victory over Punjab Kings

Cricket

IPL 2022: 'Nobody can stop this team now', Twitter hails Rajasthan Royals' victory over Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Batting first, Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5 as Jonny Bairstow came up with a fine half-century.

Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls laced with eight fours and a six. Jitesh Sharma (38 not out off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total.

For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.

In reply, the Royals scored the required runs in 19.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 68 off 41 balls.
Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler with 2/29 in 4 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rajasthan Royals' win:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 07, 2022 21:24:10 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match 48- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs,  Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far
First Cricket News

IPL 2022: How Indian left-arm pacers have fared in the tournament so far

We now take a look at the left-arm quick bowlers and how they have performed in the competition so far.

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 schedule this week, 2 May to 8 May, timetable, match list and venue details

Gujarat Titans are looking comfortable in their position as top of the table. The Hardik Pandya-led brigade needs a couple of wins in their last five outings to officially qualify for the playoffs.