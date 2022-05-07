IPL 2022: 'Nobody can stop this team now', Twitter hails Rajasthan Royals' victory over Punjab Kings

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Batting first, Punjab Kings put up a challenging 189 for 5 as Jonny Bairstow came up with a fine half-century.

Bairstow scored 56 off 40 balls laced with eight fours and a six. Jitesh Sharma (38 not out off 18 balls) and Liam Livingstone (22 off 14 balls) also played nice little cameos at the back-end to spruce up the total.

For the Royals, Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3 for 28 in 4 overs.

In reply, the Royals scored the required runs in 19.4 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal making 68 off 41 balls.

Arshdeep Singh was the best bowler with 2/29 in 4 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Rajasthan Royals' win:

Rajasthan Royals beat Punjab Kings by six wickets in the 52nd match of #IPL2022 . Mumbai Indians become the first side to be eliminated from the playoffs race. #RajasthanRoyals #RRvsPBKS #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/OMPzKr3hKF — Cricketpedia (@cricketpedia_in) May 7, 2022

PBKS bowling never looked a threat, pure domination by RR.#RRvPBKS #IPL2022 — CA Arjun Anandh (@arju_anandh) May 7, 2022

RT if you lover Shimron Hetmyer 😍💗💪#RRvPBKS #rrvspbks — Rajasthan Royals Fans Army™ - RR Fan Club (@RoyalsFansArmy) May 7, 2022

It was actually easier to get over my ex than to watch Yuzi Chahal doing so good for Rajasthan Royals. 😭 #RRvPBKS — Bikash Kanhar (@kanharvicky) May 7, 2022

