IPL 2022: No-ball controversy flares up during DC vs RR match in final over; Twitter says 'uncool tantrum'

IPL 2022 witnessed its first controversy of the season during the clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Friday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The scene erupted in the final over of the Delhi Capitals' innings when Delhi required 36 runs to win while chasing 223-run target set by Rajasthan Royals. DC skipper Rishabh Pant sent their assistant coach Pravin Amre to the ground to protest the on-field umpires’ decision of not to award a no-ball for a high full toss.

Amre stormed onto the ground after the third delivery of the final over bowled by Obed Mccoy. Caribbean big-hitter Rovmen Powell pulled off three back-to-back maximums in the first three deliveries. The third delivery was a high full toss and Powell smashed the ball over the rope for a six. Many including Pant, Amre, Shane Watson and David Warner in the DC dugout expected it to be a no-ball. But the on-field umpires did not ask for the third umpire's call and ruled the ball as a fair one.

The batters Powell and Kuldeep Yadav went into a long argument with the umpires but on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan stuck to their guns. Pant was seen signalling the batters to come back or to wait for the decision. Kuldeep Yadav who was at the non-striker's end, was playfully stopped by his fellow Indian spinner Yuzvender Chahal while charging across to the square-leg umpire.

Just as the situation seemed to be settling down, Amre had a conversation with Pant and took one step forward to the ground. Pant was also seen gesticulating from the dugout. Later, Shane Watson had a word with Pant probably trying to him understand that umpire’s decision had to be accepted. Jos Buttler from the opponent side walked to the DC dugout and had a conversation with Pant. Pant tried to explain to him the situation but Buttler seemed unconvinced nodding his head obviously to disagree with the decision of sending Amre. Social media users also reacted to Pant’s decision to send a senior coach like Amre and it seemed unacceptable to them.

After the umpires asked Amre to go back, the match resumed. Delhi Capitals lost the contest by 15 runs, followed by the wicket of Powell in the final delivery of the final over.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.