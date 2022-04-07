IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 percent of match fees for Level 1 offence, Bumrah reprimanded

Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match fees for a level 1 offence during his team's IPL match against Mumbai Indians.

Senior MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been let off with a reprimand for breaching the code of conduct during the same game, which KKR won by five wickets here on Wednesday.

The IPL press release, however, doesn't exactly specify the breach.

"Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune," the media release stated.

"Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," it further stated.

In the case of Bumrah, there was no financial penalty and only a warning.

"Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL' Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the BCCI stated.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

