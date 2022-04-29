IPL 2022: 'Never looked so determined' - Twitter hails Kuldeep Yadav as DC outclass KKR

An all-round comprehensive performance from Delhi Capitals helped them inflict a defeat on Kolkata Knight Riders and in their process, keeping their playoff hopes alive in this season of the IPL.

Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first and his bowlers started off with a bang as Chetan Sakariya got rid of Aaron Finch early in the powerplay overs and despite Shreyas Iyer staying put, KKR never got going. Kuldeep Yadav stepped up once again against his former franchise and he ended with 4 wickets for 14 runs in 3 overs.

Shreyas Iyer found good support from Nitish Rana and the duo tried to salvage something with a 48-run stand for the fifth wicket. Iyer was dismissed for 42 runs and this was when Nitish Rana shifted gears in the final overs to notch up his second half-century of this season. Courtesy Rana’s 57 off 34 deliveries, KKR posted 146/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as Umesh Yadav sent back Prithvi Shaw off the very first ball. Mitchell Marsh, who was included in this match, could not get going and was dismissed for a seven-ball 13. David Warner and Lalit Yadav added 65 runs for the third wicket and got the chase on track.

The target was well within the reach of Delhi Capitals but this was when they lost David Warner, Lalit Yadav and skipper Rishabh Pant for just 2 runs to bring the match on an even keel. However, handy contributions from Rovman Powell and Axar Patel saw Delhi cross the line in the 19th over and win the match by four wickets.

