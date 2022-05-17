IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mumbai Weather Update

A desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Even if SRH win their remaining two matches, the chances of them making it to the playoffs are slim because of their poor net run rate. SRH only have themselves to blame for being in such a situation despite being among the top three teams halfway through the league stage.

SRH have lost five matches in a row and the most that they can now reach is 14 points, which won't guarantee them a spot in the top four. They will have to hope other teams in contention don't cross 14.

The biggest worrying factor for them has been the form of captain Kane Williamson. While opening the batting, he has managed to notch up only 208 runs from 12 matches at an average of 18.92 this year.

Williamson's dry run with the bat has increased pressure on the likes of Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have nothing to lose. They are coming off a five-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings. What would give captain Rohit Sharma a lot of confidence, is the performance of their bowlers in the last match.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in top form and the inclusion of Kumar Kartikeya has really strengthened their spin department.

Weather Report

The SRH vs MI IPL 2022 is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The weather for Tuesday won't be much different. There is no chance of rain and the temperature is likely to be around 27-32 degrees Celsius. The wind speed can reach up to 37 km/hr in the evening.

Mumbai Indians vs SunRisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Hrithik Shokeen, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

SunRisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik

