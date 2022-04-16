IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Weather Update

Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2022. This match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 16 April at 3.30 pm.

Mumbai Indians come into this match after having lost all their 5 matches so far and time is running out for them. They need their side to start winning games if they have to keep the campaign on track. They have lost a couple of closely-fought contests and they have to now close out their encounters.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are placed far better on the points table. Their combinations are clicking, but they need their bowlers to be more penetrative in the middle overs.

Weather report

Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Saturday. There is absolutely no chance of rain during this Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants clash. The wind speed is likely to be around 30 km/h on match-day, while the temperature could hover from 35 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 62-65 percent.

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

