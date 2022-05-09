IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Navi Mumbai Weather Update

A confident Mumbai Indians will take on a struggling Kolkata Knight Riders at Mumbai's Dr. DY Patil Stadium on 9 May. The match is quite inconsequential considering the points table. While Mumbai have won just two out of 10 fixtures, Kolkata Knight Riders have emerged victorious in four out of 11 games. Mumbai are out of the reckoning for the playoffs, while KKR are also almost out, but the players would still want to stay put in a confident show.

As far as the conditions are concerned, the Dr DY Patil Stadium has been offering good assistance to both batters and bowlers. The pitch has given assistance to bowlers, but owing to dew, defending a target has been quite difficult. This could be the reason why the captain winning the toss could opt to bowl first.

KKR has struggled to get their combinations right all season and their batting has been a major worry. The injury to Umesh Yadav has dented their bowling stocks as well. It will be interesting to see which players they go in with for this clash against Mumbai.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians hit their stride with a couple of consecutive wins. They won an absolute thriller against Gujarat Titans in their last encounter. Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave a great start and Tim David gave the finishing kick.

Weather Report

The MI vs KKR IPL 2022 match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The weather for Monday is likely to be hot and humid with temperatures hovering from 33 to 37 degrees Celsius. There are no chances of rain. The wind speed can go up to 30 km/h in the evening.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible Starting XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi/Umesh Yadav

