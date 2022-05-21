IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Weather Update

Royal Challengers Bangalore's fate will be in Mumbai Indians' hands when they face Delhi Capitals in the penultimate league match of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma's MI have very little incentive to gain from this match but their performance will determine who among Delhi Capitals and RCB will go ahead to the playoffs.

MI captain Rohit had indicated that they might try out new players which may brighten the chance for an IPL debut of Arjun Tendulkar.

The situation is crystal clear for the Capitals (net run rate of 0.255). The Rishabh Pant-led side simply needs to get the better MI to pip RCB (net run rate of -0.253) on a better net run rate and seal a spot in the top four. DC are currently on 14 points and a win will take them to 16.

But the Capitals have been rather inconsistent this season. With captain Pant not firing, their batting has been heavily reliant on David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell.

Spinners Kuldeep Yadav (20 wickets, 8.45), Axar Patel (6 wickets, 7.37) have been mighty impressive with the ball and they have been well supported by left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed. But apart from Khaleel, no other DC pacer has been able to perform consistently. The lack of opportunities given to Chetan Sakariya will remain a mystery.

Shardul Thakur picked up a few wickets in their last match but he has leaked a lot of runs.

Weather Report

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The weather for Saturday in Mumbai is set to be cloudy and humid. There is a 66% cloud cover expected but chances of rain are slim. The temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius at the most. The maximum wind speed can go up to 33 km/h.

MI vs RR Probable XIs:

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Ramandeep Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Sanjay Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

