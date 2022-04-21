IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Mumbai Weather Update

If anyone had suggested that Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians collectively will win only one match out of 12 in IPL 2022 before the tournament, most cricket fans would have brushed it aside as a joke. Four weeks into the 15th edition, that absurd thought has become a reality with IPL's two most successful teams — MI have five titles and CSK four — languishing at the bottom of the points table.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians are last in the points table with zero wins after six matches. The worst part is that the five-time winners have rarely looked like winning a single match. Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK somehow managed to get the better of RCB but have lost all their other matches in the league so far.

It will be a battle to stay alive in this IPL as well as to avoid the wooden spoon when MI face CSK in the Indian Premier League match at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday.

There are a lot of problems as far as both sides are concerned. MI and CSK's top-order have failed miserably. While MI's Ishan Kishan and CSK's Robin Uthappa have had their moments in the tournament, they have been anything but consistent.

Another major factor behind the struggles of both of these teams has been the lack of form of their big guns. Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja have been below-par with the bat so far.

Weather Report

The MI vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. It is expected to be a bright and sunny day with no chance of rain in the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match. The temperature is likely to be around 29-36 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is expected to be around 33 km/hr.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Fabien Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, M Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

