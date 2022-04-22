IPL 2022: MS Dhoni sets field for Kieron Pollard; gets his wicket in next ball in MI vs CSK clash

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has often been lauded for his tactical acumen. This time as well, the wicketkeeper-batter struck gold on the field during his team's clash with Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai yesterday.

During the match, MS Dhoni once again proved why he is considered to be one of the best Indian captains of all time. While he stepped down from CSK's captaincy before the start of this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), 'Thala' Dhoni remains vital to the team.

In yesterday's encounter MI got off to a terrible start, and lost openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the first over itself.

Soon, Kieron Pollard and Tilak Varma stepped on to the crease and the duo were all set to take their team to a respectable total. This is when Dhoni plotted Pollard's dismissal. The former CSK captain knew that Pollard would be going after spinner Maheesh Theekshana, because he had smashed the Sri Lankan for a six previously.

So, Dhoni planned the Trinidadian cricketer in the death overs. While Pollard was hoping to score some big runs in the 17th over, Dhoni positioned Shivam Dube at straight long-on for a perfect catch. Falling for Dhoni’s bait, Pollard took the aerial route and ended up giving his prized wicket to CSK.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, Dhoni has earlier used the same tactics to dismiss Pollard in 2010 IPL final.

After a nail-biting final over, Mumbai Indians lost to CSK by 3 wickets. It was Dhoni, who took the Yellow Army past the winning post with his match-winning knock of 28 off 13 balls. Meanwhile, CSK bowler Mukesh Choudhary was awarded the Player of the Match for his spell of 3/19.

