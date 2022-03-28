IPL 2022 most sixes: Faf du Plessis plunders Punjab Kings bowling

Punjab Kings' flexed their new batting muscle as they chased down Royal Challengers Bangalore's 205 with an over to spare in the third match of IPL 2022 in Mumbai. Punjab Kings have assembled a power-packed batting order and all the power-hitters justified the tag they came in with at the auctions.

Odean Smith proved to be the difference in the end as he plundered 25 runs off Mohammed Siraj’s over to seal the chase for Punjab. Earlier, Faf du Plessis overcame a very slow beginning as he turned around his start where he scored 17 runs off the first 30 balls and ended with 88 runs off 57 balls. Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik too chipped in with dominating innings.

Earlier in the day, Ishan Kishan showed his potential with a superb unbeaten 81. This innings consisted of 11 boundaries and a couple of sixes. Tim David and Daniel Sams too chipped in with late flourish. However, it all unravelled very quickly for Mumbai as they were taken to the cleaners by Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel.

In the first match of the season, Chennai Super Kings could never find any momentum in their match against Kolkata Knight Riders. MS Dhoni gave a glimpse of his best years with a superb 50, but the total was never enough to challenge KKR and led by Ajinkya Rahane, they cruised home.

“There's always tension when MS Dhoni is batting, especially in the last three overs when the dew is coming,” KKR captain Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

All these matches are being played in Mumbai and on small grounds and excellent pitches, batters have enjoyed themselves. To make matters even tougher for the bowlers, dew has started to play a big impact on the proceedings. Captains winning the toss have opted to bowl first since chasing with the dew coming in has been easy.

We’ve already have had 2 matches that have been high-scoring affairs as power-hitters took the centrestage. After 3 matches, Faf du Plessis leads the charts for six hitters with 7 sixes in the first match. Bhanuka Rajapaksha comes in second with 4 sixes and he is then followed by Dinesh Karthik with 3 sixes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.