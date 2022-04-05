IPL 2022 Most Fours: Ishan Kishan leads the way with 16 boundaries followed by Jos Buttler at 14

One of the biggest challenges facing the Indian Premier League after its expansion to 10 teams was its ability to sustain the quality of cricket.

There were concerns that India’s talent pool would be stretched as 70 Indian players will be part of the tournament on a consistent basis. So far, those fears have been unfounded.

A number of young Indian players have shown tremendous cricketing skills and match-winning abilities. As the tournament progresses, we expect plenty of these young players to step up and give an account of themselves.

One such young talent is Ishan Kishan, who was picked up by the Mumbai Indians. The young batter has had a terrific start to his IPL campaign.

Although Mumbai Indians have lost both their games so far, Kishan has been in consistent form.

In the two matches so far, he is the joint-highest run-scorer with 135 runs. Apart from this, he is currently leading the table for maximum number of fours with 16 boundaries in 2 innings. His highest score is an unbeaten 81 that he got in the first match against the Delhi Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler is the second on the list. The English wicketkeeper-batter came to his own as he smashed a century against the Mumbai Indians in his second game. Rajasthan Royals have been very dominant in the first couple of matches and look capable of going all the way this season.

One of the biggest reasons behind their strong start has been their powerful batting order. Jos Buttler has hit 14 fours in 2 games so far.

Robin Uthappa from Chennai Super Kings is at the third with 12 boundaries in three games.

Rajasthan Royals lead the points table with 2 wins in 2 matches, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans.

Interestingly, five-time champions Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account, while defending champions Chennai Super Kings have lost all their 3 matches so far. Newbies Gujarat Titans have made a good start while Lucknow Super Giants too look very impressive so far.

