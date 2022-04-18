IPL 2022: 'Miller hai to mumkin hai', Twitter reacts as David Miller powers Gujarat Titans to incredible win

Gujarat Titans scripted yet another incredible heist in this year's IPL as they defeated the Chennai Super Kings in an absolute thriller at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Sunday.

While Gujarat continue their hold at the top of the points table, CSK have been consigned to their fifth defeat in six matches so far this season. David Miller was the star of the show for Gujarat Titans. The South Africa left-handed batter scored a sparkling 94 not out off just 51 balls to take his side to victory.

Stand-in captain of Gujarat Titans, Rashid Khan, won the toss and elected to field first. CSK were off to a disastrous start as they lost Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali quite cheaply. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad finally found form and he found great assistance in Ambati Rayudu. The duo added 92 runs for this third wicket – Gaikwad found his range with a superb 48-ball 73 while Rayudu counter-attacked and was dismissed for a 31-ball 46, including four fours and two sixes.

In reply, Gujarat Titans lost their first five wickets for 87 in the 13th over. The target looked a fair distance away, but this is when David Miller decided to stamp his authority on the game. Rashid Khan provided great support at the other end. Slowly, the duo started their repair work and there were frequent boundaries in the middle overs to always keep Gujarat in sight of the total. The match completely tilted in Gujarat’s favour when Chris Jordan, bowling the 18th over, conceded 25 runs.

The equation now came down to 13 off the last over and David Miller was offered a waist-high no-ball and he ended the game with one ball to spare. With this win, Gujarat Titans have bolstered their position at the top of the points table and become the first team to enter double-digits on the points table.

This is how Twitter reacted to Gujarat Titans’ stunning run chase:

Sachin Tendulkar hailed the power-hitting of David Miller and Rashid Khan.

Amit Mishra was blown away by David Miller’s power-hitting.

RP Singh praised David Miller’s power hitting.

Harbhajan Singh was hooked in by the dramatic match.

Wasim Jaffar shared a perfect video showcasing how Miller stole the win from CSK.

This is exactly how Miller stole the win from CSK! #GTvCSK #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/ASJHhBOytz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 17, 2022

Yuvraj Singh also lauded Miller for an outstanding show.

Killer kills it !! @DavidMillerSA12 you beauty !!! Aur nehra ji ki smile ? #CSKvsGT #IPL2022 at its best !!! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 17, 2022

Aakash Chopra called the match an "Unbelievable Turnaround".

Here are other reactions from the match:

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.