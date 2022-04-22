IPL 2022: 'MI got archer but Dhoni got all the bows' — Twitter hails Jadeja bowing down to MSD after win

After a nail-biting final over, Ravindra Jadeja's Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in yesterday's IPL match. While celebrations were in full swing for CSK's second victory in this edition of the tournament, the team's skipper went ahead and bowed down to the man responsible for the win — MS Dhoni.

It all came down to the final over. Chennai Super Kings needed 17 runs off the last over. There was a sense of expectation that the defending champions might just clinch the match as MS Dhoni was still batting. Jaydev Unadkat had the ball and Mumbai, a side that had lost 6 matches on the trot, were desperate to get over the line.

Jaydev Unadkat started the over perfectly – he trapped Dwaine Pretorious bang in front of the stumps and now the equation read 17 off 5 balls. Dwayne Bravo walked in, spoke with Dhoni, and took a single to hand the strike over to the former CSK skipper. It was Thala vs Mumbai Indians now, a situation that was just another day for the master finisher.

CSK needed 16 off 4 deliveries when Dhoni cleared his front leg and thumped a full ball over long off to wipe 6 runs off the target. This was when Rohit trudged to Unadkat to have a word with him, but now Dhoni was in his groove. The next ball was short, it was swatted over short fine leg for another boundary and in a matter of 2 deliveries, CSK were in the driver’s seat.

The next ball was full and it was whipped away towards deep square leg for a couple and the equation came down to 4 off the last ball. Unadkat bowled a good yorker, it was not good enough for Dhoni, who waited a second more and clipped it away past short fine leg for a boundary. Mumbai Indians slumped to their 7th successive loss in this season. CSK remain in the competition with their second win in 7 games – all due to the genius of MS Dhoni.

So, it was no surprise that Jadeja bowed down to Thala after the match was over. The moment was caught on camera and led to a variety of reactions on social media:

Chennai Super Kings will face off against Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium next.

