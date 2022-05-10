IPL 2022, Max fours: Jos Buttler keeps flying high, leads another batting metric

The pitches this season of the IPL have been a fantastic story in itself. From offering great pace and bounce to the seamers, to now slowly offering assistance to the spinners, it has allowed all facets of the game to come to the fore. It has also been a high-scoring season and one of the reasons for the same has been the true nature of the pitches.

Jos Buttler, who has been in a roaring form right through the season, is the leading run-scorer with 618 runs in 11 matches. Hence, it is no surprise that he leads the pack when it comes to hitting the maximum fours so far. In 11 innings, Buttler has smashed 55 fours which are streets ahead of the rest of the pack.

David Warner, who has come into his own once again in an IPL season, has been a solid presence for Delhi Capitals up front. The Australian is an IPL legend and he has once again shown his worth. He comes in next in the list of four hitters with 46 fours in 9 matches. If his recent form is anything to go by, he could well challenge Buttler’s supremacy at the top and considering Delhi’s mediocre run in the tournament so far, Warner needs to take up the mantle of being a match-winner in the remaining fixtures for his side.

Shikhar Dhawan, who always features in these batting lists, comes in at number 3 as far as four-hitters in the tournament is concerned. The left-hander has hit 40 fours in 11 matches and has once again been one of the prolific run-scorers in the IPL. He has been a stellar inclusion for Punjab Kings at the top of the order, but unfortunately, his team has not been able to string together wins to progress further in the tournament.

