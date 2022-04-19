IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Mumbai Weather Report

In-form teams Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday (19 April). KL Rahul-led LSG beat five-time champions Mumbai Indians by 18 runs to rise to the second spot in the IPL points table. RCB, on the other hand, defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their last encounter. The Faf du Plessis-led side are currently third with as many wins as LSG. RCB are at number two because of a superior net run rate.

LSG have been superb so far in their maiden IPL. They have one of the best opening pairs of the tournament in KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. The likes of Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis and Ayush Badoni form a strong middle-order capable of tearing apart any attack on their day.

Captain Rahul's form with the bat has been one of the biggest reasons behind LSG's success so far. The right-hander smashed an unbeaten hundred in his 100th IPL appearance a couple of days ago.

In Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi, LSG have two wicket-taking options while Krunal Pandya can do the job of tying the opposition batters in the middle overs.

As far RCB are concerned, they will be a bit worried about the form of their top three - Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat and Virat Kohli but Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell have made sure they don't feel the pinch for the top-order lapses.

The return of Josh Hazlewood has given the much-needed strength to RCB's bowling unit. The tall Australian picked up three wickets against Delhi Capitals and will look to continue the good work against LSG.

Weather Report

The LSG vs RCB match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. There will be cloud cover with chances of wind speeds going up to 39 km/h but the best part is, there is almost no chance of rain during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 match. The temperature during the day is most likely to hover between 26-32 degrees celsius. The humidity is likely to be around 65-78 percent.

Probable playing XI:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Dushmanthan Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudesai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

