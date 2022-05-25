IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Kolkata weather update

IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock's opening partnership has been the biggest weapon for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The LSG vs RCB knockout match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Rahul and de Kock have been one of the most formidable opening pairs in this year's IPL. In their last league match, Rahul and De Kock became the first pair to bat through in the history of IPL. If the left and right combination pulls off something remotely similar against RCB, it will give them a big chance of reaching another step closer to the IPL final.

The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj will know that too. They would want to dislodge the opening pair as early as possible and make inroads into the LSG middle-order which has blown hot and cold throughout the 15th edition of the IPL.

Considering de Kocks' not so favourable track record against spinners, it won't be a surprise if RCB captain Faf du Plessis opens the bowling with Glenn Maxwell. The Australia all-rounder has a knack for picking important wickets and if he can strike with the new ball, it will set RCB up.

Weather Report

The LSG vs RCB Eliminator match will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. There is a close to 70% chance of rain in the morning but the weather is likely to clear out as the day progresses. There is only an 8% chance of rain in the evening but if the morning showers are heavy enough, it could cause a delay in the start of play. The temperature is likely to hover between 27-36 degrees celsius, the humidity will be over 80% adding to the discomfort level of the players. It will also bring dew into play especially in the second innings.

