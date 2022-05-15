IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals: Mumbai Weather Update

Lucknow Super Giants will take on Rajasthan Royals in an IPL 2022 match on Sunday. This fixture will be absolutely crucial in their journey towards the IPL 15 playoffs. Lucknow Super Giants come into this game with 16 points in 12 games and winning this one will see them in the playoffs. The KL Rahul-led side would also hope to stay in the top 2.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have 14 points from 12 matches and a win is needed for them to get to 16 points and avoid getting into a must-win scenario in their last league match. They would still need to keep their fate in their own hands and even look to finish in the top 2.

This is a crunch game for both Lucknow and Rajasthan as they come into this game after having encountered defeats in the last match and will need to figure out the best possible team combination and strategies.

Jos Buttler has been the main man for the Rajasthan Royals this season and he will need to fire once again to lay a platform for his side. Sanju Samson has shown glimpses of great form and he will once again be needed to power his side to a good total.

On the other hand, KL Rahul has to step up and give a great start to his side and Quinton de Kock too has to give his captain good support. The bowlers did a good job against Gujarat Titans and the onus will need to be on the batters to do a far-better job.

Weather Report

The LSG vs RR IPL 2022 match will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The weather for Sunday is likely to be hot and humid with temperatures hovering between 34 to 36 degrees Celcius. There are no chances of rain and the wind speed can go up to 13 km/hr in the evening.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Possible Staring XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie vd Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

