IPL 2022: LSG skipper KL Rahul puts up ton in 100th IPL appearance; check out how Twitter congratulated him

KL Rahul became the first batsman to smash a century in his 100th Indian Premier League appearance. The skipper of the Lucknow Super Giants played an unbeaten knock of 103 runs off 60 deliveries against Mumbai Indians today, 16 April.

Holding a strike rate of 171.67, KL Rahul's innings was laced with 9 boundaries and 5 maximums. The right-handed batter has a great record against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. He has registered two centuries against MI. With this, Rahul has also become the only player after Virat Kohli to score multiple centuries against the same team.

After starting the season with a golden duck, the KL Rahul tried to come back with a bang. He got the chance in his next few games. He had previously showed his class with the bat a couple of times in the season.

KL Rahul missed his half-century by 10 runs in LSG's’ second match against Chennai Super Kings. The right-handed batter also played a superb innings of 68 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, KL Rahul left the crease with a golden duck in his last match against Rajasthan Royals. The chance against MI was the perfect opportunity for the LSG skipper to fire up.

The opener has always proved that he loves to play against the Mumbai franchise. He has scored three centuries in IPL so far and among them, two are against Mumbai Indians.

In this fixture, MI won the toss and gave the KL Rahul-led LSG the chance to bat first. Coming to start the innings, the Lucknow captain opened his account with a confident boundary in the second ball of the innings. Then he led the show in a composed way, and stood at the crease till the final over. Jasprit Bumrah was the only economical bowler for the Mumbai Side.

Cricket fans and legends across the globe have bowed to one of the most talented openers in the world.

Congratulatory messages are showering as he has successfully marked his 100th match milestone with a ton.

Leading from the front, KL Rahul helped his side to put up a total of 199 runs in 20 overs. Manish Pandey assisted well but his innings ended with 38 runs.

Mumbai Indians need to chase 200 runs down in 20 overs. The Rohit Sharma-led side is still searching for their first victory of the season.

