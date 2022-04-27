Live Score| IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Update: Kane Williamson and Co hunt for 6th consecutive win

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live update, IPL 2022 Live Score, watch Cricket Live score Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad on online and watch on TV:

Preview: It will be Hardik Pandya vs Kane Williamson when Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday night at the Wankhede Stadium. It has been a brilliant debut season for the Gujarat Titans. There were few concerns over the squad, but Hardik Pandya has led the side brilliantly and his own form with the bat and ball has rendered a lot of balance to the squad.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have bounced back superbly after their defeats in the first two matches. They look like one of the most balanced sides in the tournament. And, their bowling attack has been superb in their 5-match winning spree.

When will the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be played?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match will take place on 27 April.

Where will the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match be held?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will be held at 7 pm on the same day.

Where can you watch GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The encounter will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the GT vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Vijay Shankar, Shubman Gill, Noor Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Karik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, R Samarth, T Natarajan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Saurabh Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Aiden Markram, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Abdul Samad, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

