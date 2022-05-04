IPL Live Score, RCB vs CSK: RCB look to get back to winning ways

Catch IPL LIVE score here. Latest IPL 2022 news: IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK - IPL LIVE scorecard: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to get back to winning ways after three losses in a row while CSK would be looking to gain some consistency after getting back to winning ways. We can expect a cracker.

Preview: Chennai Super Kings seem to have roared back into form with MS Dhoni assuming the captaincy once again. After their victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Chennai-based franchise will be looking to continue their winning ways when they battle it out with Royal Challengers Bangalore on 4 May.

Royal Challengers Bangalore seem to have lost their momentum in the tournament after three consecutive losses. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be eager to shrug off their recent defeats in their next outing. Former skipper Virat Kohli’s return to form in his last outing against Gujarat Titans should give his team a lot of hope.

The exciting fixture will see both teams vying to keep their chances for the playoffs alive.

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match be played?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will take place on 4 May.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match be held?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be held at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings match start?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will begin from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss is at 7 pm.

Where can you watch RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match on TV and online?

The RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout), Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports 1. The RCB vs CSK encounter will also be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can also follow firstpost.com to check out the live scores and commentary of the RCB vs CSK IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Sherfane Rutherford, Chama Milind, Anuj Rawat, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

