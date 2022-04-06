IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Pune Weather Update

Kolkata Knight Riders are high on confidence after beating Punjab Kings in their last outing. This should help them as they take on Mumbai Indians in their upcoming Indian Premier League match. The match will be held on 6 April at Pune's MCA Stadium.

Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous start to the season so far, losing both their games. As a result, they are placed just above Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the points table.

One of the big inclusions in the team will be Suryakumar Yadav, since he can bolster the batting order. However, bowling remains MI's big concern, as the team lacks a spinner in the middle overs.

KRR on the other hand, are on the second spot and have won two out of three games. The team is riding high on performances by Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav. While Russell is leading the list of maximum six-hitters, Umesh Yadav tops the Purple Cap table. The pacer scalped 4 wickets in his last match to limit Punjab Kings to 137. Yadav has had a great start in the series do far, and can prove lethal for MI.

Weather report

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Wednesday. There is absolutely no chance of rain during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 15 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover between 26 and 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 55- 56 percent.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Playing XI:



Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sam, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat

