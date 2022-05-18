IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Mumbai Weather Update

Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants will have somewhat similar goals with minor yet significant differences when they face each other in an Indian Premier League 2022 match at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. KKR need to win and win big to stay alive in the playoff race while LSG, need a win to confirm qualification and also stay in contention for a top-two finish in the points table.

A win for both KKR and LSG is crucial but the difference is, that a defeat would end KKR's campaign whereas LSG will lose the hope of finishing in the top two but will still firmly remain in contention for a playoff berth.

KKR have 12 points in 13 matches. 14 points won't be enough to take them to the playoffs unless the other teams jostling for the fourth spot also falter and finish with the same number of points. KKR's healthy net run rate then might just come into play.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost the services of experienced campaigner Ajinkya Rahane for their last league match. The right-hander has left the bio-bubble after suffering a hamstring injury.

It will be interesting to see who takes Rahane's spot as the other Indian batters like Baba Indrajith and Sheldon Jackson have been disappointing in the limited opportunities that they have got this year.

Weather Report

The KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 will take place at the DY Patil Stadium. The weather for Wednesday is likely to be humid. The visibility might be affected as it is set to be a hazy day. The temperature will hover between 27-32 degrees Celsius. Rain is unlikely to play any part in the match. The wind speeds can go up to 37 km/hr in the evening.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

