IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans: Mumbai Weather Update

After three consecutive losses, Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to turn their fortunes around when they face table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the first match of Saturday’s doubleheader. The exciting fixture will take place at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

Kolkata Knight Riders haven't be able to find the form they had at the beginning of this year's IPL. After starting the season in style, they seem to have lost their way. The team suffered a heart-breaking loss to Rajasthan Royals in their last fixture.

While the Knight Riders are struggling to get back their mojo, GT look composed with back-to-back wins.

The new entrants have suffered just a single loss in this edition of IPL. The Hardik Pandya-side has been consistent in every department. Their bowling stocks boast of the fearsome combination of Lockie Ferguson, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami. Their batting order is also balanced.

In their previous match against Chennai Super Kings, GT snatched a last-over victory, with David Miller being the star of the innings. The South African southpaw almost singlehandedly took his side to victory with a brilliant knock of 94 runs off 51 balls. Rashid Khan also proved himself to be a capable stand-in for Pandya.

Weather Report:

Navi Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly clear on Saturday afternoon. There is no chance of the rain gods playing spoilsport during this Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match. The wind speed is expected to be around 15km/h on Saturday, while temperatures could range from 33 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 50 percent on matchday.

Possible Playing XI:

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

