Cricket

IPL 2022, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: Mumbai Weather Update

  • FP Trending
  • April 9th, 2022
  • 17:47:37 IST

Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (10 April, 3:30pm).

File image of players of KKR. Sportzpics for IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) come into this match topping the points table with three wins in four games. Their astounding win in the last match against Mumbai Indians should give them a lot of confidence and this momentum could well make them unstoppable.

Delhi Capitals (DC), on the other hand, have struggled to find momentum this season. David Warner struggled in his first match for Delhi and he will need to fire at the top. Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan will play key roles in the middle order.

Weather report

The Mumbai weather is expected to be mostly sunny and clear on Sunday. There is absolutely no chance of rain during this Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals clash. The wind speed is expected to be around 43 km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover around 35 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to around 62-65 percent.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Possible Staring XI: 

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Starting Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sam Billings, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Rasikh Salam, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner. Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (captain), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Updated Date: April 09, 2022 17:47:37 IST

