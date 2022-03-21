Over the years the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been one Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise which is known for making their presence felt — whether it is on or off the field or in the auctions. However, this flamboyant approach did perhaps cost Venky Mysore (KKR CEO) during this year's mega auction when they spent a whopping amount of money to get Shreyas Iyer on board and to retain their core. Those purchases left Knight Riders without a big chunk of their purse while going for quality backups. Though a late push towards the end did manage to plug some of the holes, but going into this new season their squad looks a bit depleted compared to last year.
Yes, the core of the squad — Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana — is pretty much intact. On top of that they now have one of the future superstars of Indian cricket — Shreyas — as a leader but a closer look at their player pool gives you an impression that this team perhaps lacks a bit of depth in quality.
Hence, this season the two-time former champions and the runners-up of last year will have to be over-reliant on a few key performers and sadly for them most of those impact players are past their prime.
Strengths
The biggest strength for KKR heading into IPL 2022 is of course their skipper and his recent form. First of all, unlike their previous captains like Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan; Shreyas is considered to be a long-term option as a leader of this team. And his previous track record as a proactive captain of the Delhi franchise may have impressed Brendon McCullum, the Knight's head-coach. Perhaps, these are the reasons why KKR management wanted him so badly in the auction and spent Rs 12.25 crore for him.
Shreyas' recent form against West Indies and Sri Lanka gives the Knights a huge sigh of relief. Batting at No. 3 he can hold the innings together. Though in a recent presser, the Mumbai boy spoke about being flexible with his batting position as well as approach.
Another positive factor of this team has to be Venkatesh Iyer. Following a productive season last year, the all-rounder has elevated himself to the international level and made a decent impression there. In KKR, the youngster will play a more proactive role this season, both with bat and ball. Ideally, he should continue to open the innings in IPL as in this team, that is the best available batting position for him.
Meanwhile, the experience of Aaron Finch, who is the late replacement of Alex Hales, and Ajinkya Rahane may come handy for the team and especially for Shreyas. Both can perform some sort of a mentorship role and help the new skipper get the best out of his players.
Weaknesses
Talking about weaknesses, the first aspect which KKR need worry about is their lack of depth in pace bowling attack. Barring Pat Cummins, they don't have much quality in there. On top of that, the Aussie pacer won't be available in the initial few matches. In his absence, Umesh Yadav will spearhead the attack and the senior Indian pacer is not known for his exploits in T20 cricket. At the Mumbai pitches, especially at Wankhede, you need quality pace bowlers and for KKR the likes of Shivam Mavi, Rasikh Dar alongside Umesh will be the best available option until Cummins finishes his international duty.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Australia captain said the team is 'still in disbelief' over cricket legend Shane Warne's death but sharing various stories of Warnie has helped players get by.
IPL 2022 Full Schedule: Get Complete Fixtures, Match Dates and Time, venues, Timings and date of all Indian Premier League (IPL 15) Matches.
Looking back at the time when he took up the sport, the elegant right-handed batter stated that his love for the sport began from this ground and the school rightly supported him for it