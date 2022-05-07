IPL 2022: KL Rahul departs on a diamond duck against KKR after superb direct hit from Shreyas Iyer

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul was dismissed on a rare diamond duck in an Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

When a batsman gets out without facing a single ball like KL Rahul did in today’s match is called a diamond duck. It's is applicable in case of run-outs and time outs.

In the fifth delivery of the match, Kiwi quick Tim Southee bowled an inswinging delivery to the felt-handed Quinton de Kock who drove the ball towards the cover region.

He set off for a single but stopped after taking few steps. However, by now Rahul had naturally responded and found himself stranded on the middle of the turf.

Though the LSG skipper made a desperate effort to get back, a direct hit from Shreyas Iyer meant that he was well short of the crease.

Unfortunately, this was the third duck of the season for Rahul, with the previous ones being golden ducks, against the Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans. Moreover, LSG lost both the matches when he was dismissed for a duck.

A batter is said to be out for a 'golden duck' if dismissed in the first legal delivery that he/she faces in the innings.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders had won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants.

