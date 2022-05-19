IPL 2022: KL Rahul becomes first Indian batsman to cross 500-run mark for 5th consecutive time; Twitter reacts

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul crossed yet another milestone in his Indian Premier League career. On Wednesday night, the right-handed batter completed 500 runs in IPL for the fifth consecutive season. With this big achievement, the 30-year-old stylish opener became the first Indian batsman to achieve this feat in the tournament's history.

The LSG skipper follows in the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, who have scored over 500 runs in five IPL seasons. Australian batter David Warner has accomplished the feat six times.

Batting against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Rahul smashed an unbeaten 68 runs off 51 balls, including 4 sixes and 3 boundaries. This extraordinary knock has helped him maintain the second position on the list of Orange Cap contenders this season.

Fans were excited as KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock teamed up to stitch the best-ever opening partnership in IPL history on Wednesday. Their combined efforts took Lucknow to 210 runs as De Kock scored an unbeaten 140 off 70, with a strike rate of 200. Interestingly, the partnership between Rahul and De Kock has also become the first in 15 years when a team’s innings ended without losing a single wicket.

Despite some big knocks by KKR, LSG won the match by two runs and qualified for the playoffs.

Soon after KL Rahul achieved his remarkable milestone, Twitter exploded with excitement and delight. Here are a few reactions:

The official handle of IPL congratulated the LSG skipper and announced that KL Rahul was the first Indian player to achieve this feat.

The official handle of the LSG franchise sent their best wishes to the young star for his performance. “Grateful for the josh and bhaukaal this #SuperGiant brings on every time,” they tweeted.

Look at some other tweets here:



In IPL 2018, KL Rahul, who was then part of Punjab Kings stacked up 659 runs. Then in 2019, he ended his season with 593 runs to his name.

In 2020, when KL Rahul played in the United Arab Emirates, the PBKS skipper finished with 670 runs and won the Orange Cap. The following year, Rahul collected 616 runs in 13 matches.

