  IPL 2022: Kagiso Rabada showcases singing talent, dedicates song to former South African teammate; watch video

IPL 2022: Kagiso Rabada showcases singing talent, dedicates song to former South African teammate; watch video

  • April 15th, 2022
Kagiso Rabada is a man of many talents. Apart from performing well with ball for South Africa as well as in the Indian Premier League, the South African pacer can also sing very well, as he showcased in a recent interview.

In a video interview with former South Africa teammate Morne Morkel, Rabada gave his fans a glimpse of his myriad talents as he sang a couple of verses from renowned singer-songwriter Bill Withers’ 'Ain’t No Sunshine.'

The clip was shared by the official account of Star Sports India.

Watch it here:

During the mega IPL auction this year, Rabada was bought by the Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore. He had won the Purple Cap in IPL 2020 when he scalped 30 wickets in 17 matches.

The Punjab Kings pacer was superb in a recent match against Mumbai Indians. Rabada is currently the most experienced pace bowler for PBKS.

During the match against MI, Rabada first took Rohit Sharma’s wicket early on. The South African fast bowler then removed Suryakumar Yadav in the 19th over with a low full toss. With Yadav's dismissal, Mumbai failed to reach their target of 198 and lost the game by 12 runs. Rabada finished his quota with figures of 2/29.

At present, PBKS stand fourth on the points table, with three wins in five matches. Punjab Kings will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, 17 April. The match promises to be an exciting contest and all eyes would be on Rabada and how he performs in this outing.

