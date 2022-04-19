IPL 2022: Jos Buttler edges Hardik Pandya in four-hitters' list at start of fourth week

Representing the men in pink in the IPL, Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler has hit a purple patch as a batter. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batter can do no wrong in IPL 2022. He finds himself at the top of almost every major batting record in the 15th edition of the tournament. Most runs, most fours, most sixes, most hundreds, best individual score - you name it and Buttler has it covered.

The England international smashed his way to his second hundred of the cash-rich tournament on Monday against Kolkata Knight Riders. Buttler's 103 off 61 balls powered the Royals to the highest total of this year's IPL so far.

Buttler hit nine fours against KKR and with that, he jumped over Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya to rise to the top spot in the four-hitters' list in this tournament. Buttler currently has 32 fours in six matches.

The experienced right-hander, who also holds the orange cap, was particularly severe against KKR's Australia all-rounder Pat Cummins. Buttler hit a boundary off Cummins to bring up his fifty and then hit the right-arm pacer for a maximum to bring up his century.

Another cricketer, who is in sublime form in this year's IPL with the bat is Hardik Pandya. The India all-rounder is second on the boundary hitters' list with 26 fours in 5 matches. The attacking right-hander has played a match less than Buttler and will have the opportunity to regain the top spot when Gujarat take on KKR on 23 April.

Third on the list is Lucknow Super Giants keeper-batter Quinton de Kock. The left-handed opener has hit 25 fours in six matches so far and will look to add to that when LSG take on RCB on Tuesday.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, who played a gallant knock in his side's 7-run loss against RR, has risen to the fourth spot in the four-hitter's list. The right-handed batter has the same number of fours as De Kock by playing a match more.

At number five is Delhi Capitals' dashing opener Prithvi Shaw, who loves to hit the boundaries in the powerplay. The right-hander has 22 fours in 5 matches so far.

