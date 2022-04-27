IPL 2022: Jos Buttler dominates, hacks, creams centuries, leads four counts this season

This season, one of the biggest talking points has been the nature of pitches across all the venues. There has been a considerable pace and bounce for the seamers and they have enjoyed themselves in the first 40 matches. At the same time, this has also given the stroke-makers to play through the line, trust the bounce and counter the pace and bounce with their own strokes.

Jos Buttler has been a ruthless beast for Rajasthan Royals and he has already crunched as many as three tons so far for the Rajasthan Royals. He is the leading run-scorer in the league with 491 runs in 7 matches at an astounding average of 81.83 and with a strike rate of 161.51. He has been teeing off in the powerplay overs and his pace has never dropped throughout the innings. In the 7 matches so far, he also leads the list of batters to have hit the most number of fours.

The Englishman has smashed 42 fours and is well clear of Prithvi Shaw, the batter who is second with 34 fours. KL Rahul, at number 3, has hit 33 fours. Incidentally, all the three batters are openers and this trend vindicates the fact that batting up the order, especially in the powerplay overs is the best position in T20 cricket.

Such has been his dominance that Buttler has singlehandedly scored 39% of Rajasthan Royals' total runs this season. Buttler has adopted the Chris Gayle mode of batting this season – out of his 491 runs this IPL, he has got 356 in just boundaries. With effortless precision and tremendous ball-striking prowess, he has smashed fours and sixes and has left opposition bowlers lost for options.

He has not worried about running the quick singles and doubles and it can be gauged from the fact that when he has smashed his three tons, Buttler's dot-ball percentage was always the highest.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.