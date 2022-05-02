Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

IPL 2022: Jos Buttler continues to enjoy healthy lead in six-hitters' list

As many as 99 players have at least hit one six in the ongoing Indian Premier League proving that the pitches have been conducive for strokeplay. After five weeks of non-stop action in IPL 2022, it is  who is leading the most sixes' list by individual batters.

The Rajasthan Royals batter has already hit 36 sixes in IPL 2022 in just 9 matches, averaging four per innings. Buttler is having a season to remember. He is also at the top of the Orange Cap list for the highest run-scorer of the tournament. The right-handed opener has so far amassed 566 runs at an average of 70.75 and a strike rate of 155. Buttler's performance at the top has been RR's main driving force this year.

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals celebrates after scoring a hundred during match 34 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals held at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on the 22nd April 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler celebrates after scoring his third ton of IPL 2022. Sportzpics

At number two in the most sixes list is Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell. You would generally expect Russell to be on this list always. The West Indies big-hitter, who managed to register the unique record of hitting four sixes in an over and also taking four wickets in an over in the same match has so far hit 22 sixes in 9 matches.

Punjab Kings' England dasher Liam Livingstone is at the third spot. Livingstone has a big reputation for being a big hitter and he has done his reputation no harm in this IPL by smashing 20 sixes for PBKS in 9 matches.

In the fourth spot is Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson. The right-hander has also hit 20 sixes in the same number of matches as Livingstone but is behind him on strike rate. Samson, however, won't be entirely pleased with the kind of season he is having. He is yet to register a big score and play a leading role in winning a match for his franchise.

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul who is giving a tough fight to Buttler for the Orange Cap is at number five on the six hitter's list. The stylish LSG opener has so far smashed  20 sixes in 10 matches.

Updated Date: May 02, 2022 18:18:50 IST

