The Rajasthan Royals are set to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing IPL 2022 fixture in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal and Navdeep Saini are now a part of the Royals side and will take on their former franchise in this clash.

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his hilarious posts on social media, has come up with another such post. The right-handed batter shared a Mahabharata meme involving Arjuna and Bhishma Pitamah to draw equivalence as former RCB players take on their old team.

".@yuzi_chahal and @devdpd07 playing against RCB tonight. #RRvRCB #IPL2022," tweeted Jaffer.

The Bangalore-based franchise didn't retain Chahal and Padikkal despite a good show for the side.

Talking about this season, Rajasthan are presently sitting at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches so far. RCB, on the other hand, have a win and a defeat under their belt from two games.

Chahal has had a brilliant start to the proceedings in this edition of the IPL after he has scalped five wickets in two matches while Devdutt scored 41 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.