  IPL 2022: 'It's revenge time' — Twitter reacts as David Warner slams 92* vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2022: 'It's revenge time' — Twitter reacts as David Warner slams 92* vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals' star opener David Warner was in his element on Thursday when the left-handed Australian batter clobbered his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad all around the park to score a 58-ball 92 not out during Match 50 of IPL 2022 at Mumbai's Brabourne stadium.

His fireworks, coupled with an equally delightful 35-ball 67 from Rovman Powell, helped Delhi Capitals post a formidable total of 207/3 in 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals' opener David Warner bats against Sunrisers Hyderabad during Match 51 of IPL 2022 at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium on Thursday. Sportzpics

Warner, in fact, had sounded a warning to his former franchise, for whom he played for 9 seasons before an unceremonious exit, as he took to social media to share his excitement over the 'big game'.

During the course of his innings, Warner didn't let the early fall of wickets affect him as he slammed 12 fours and three sixes to put the DC innings back on track. He had helping hands from Rishabh Pant first, who scored 16-ball 26 at No 5, and then with Powell, who remained not out in an unbeaten 112-run stand for the fifth wicket. Twitter soon erupted at Warner's blitzkreig as former cricketers and experts heaped praises on the southpaw while pointing out the obvious score to settle with SRH.

Fans couldn't help but pointed out that Warner was out there to take his revenge.

However, what won many fans' hearts was that Warner urged Powell to go for his shots instead of taking a single and give back the strike to him to complete his century.

Updated Date: May 05, 2022 22:50:02 IST

