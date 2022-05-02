IPL 2022: How players have fared against their former teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises fired on all cylinders ahead of the 2022 season and spent big amount of money during the mega auctions. There was plenty of movement before the first name went under the hammer and some leading players shifted base, mostly to the newer teams. The ones which didn't attract interest from the teams ahead of the auctions, triggered bidding wars during the two-day mega auction. We now take a look at how the players who had shifted bases have fared so far against their former teams:

Kuldeep Yadav (Delhi Capitals) vs KKR

Delhi Capitals probably made one of the finest decisions when they included Kuldeep Yadav in the side during the mega auctions. After being benched and then released by his former franchise KKR, the chinaman bowler has left a huge impression while donning the DC jersey.

In 9 matches that he has played for the Capitals, Kuldeep has scalped 17 wickets so far, including a couple of four-wicket hauls.

Incidentally, both of his four-fers have come against the Knight Riders. In the first game against KKR, Kuldeep returned with figures of 4/35. DC won that match by 44 runs after bundling out KKR for 171 while chasing a target of 216.

In the second game that was held at Wankhede Stadium, the spinner had figures of 4/14 in three overs. After restricting the Knight Riders at 146/9 in 20 overs, DC chased down the target with four wickets in hand.

Yuzvendra Chahal (Rajasthan Royals) vs RCB

After being released by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yuzvendra Chahal was picked by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auctions. Chahal has been one of the most consistent players for his new team.

The leg-spinner has faced his former team RCB twice in the competition so far and has had a decent outing on both the occasions. While he returned with a couple of wickets at the cost of 15 runs in 4 overs in the first clash at Wankhede Stadium, he didn’t pick any wickets in the second match in Pune but only gave 23 runs in 4 overs.

RCB though won the first match by 4 wickets after chasing down a target of 170 runs but the Royals made it 1-1 with a 29-run win in the second. The Bangalore side was bowled out for 115 while chasing 145 in that encounter.

KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) vs Punjab Kings

Lucknow Super Giants had roped in KL Rahul as the captain of the side and the decision has certainly turned out to be a great one for the team so far. Lucknow are presently sitting at number two spot in the points and are now nearing a spot in the playoffs.

Moreover, skipper KL Rahul has been in sublime touch after he has already notched up a couple of tons and as many fifties in a span of 10 games and has scored over 450 runs.

While KL has been scoring runs, the right-hander who had earlier played for Punjab Kings, failed to leave a mark during the match against his former franchise in Pune.

He only managed to score 6 off 11 deliveries as LSG put up 153/8 in 20 overs. The bowlers led from the front in the tight defence but runs didn't quite come from Rahul against a team led by his good friend Mayank Agarwal.

Krunal Pandya (LSG)

Lucknow Super Giants bought Krunal Pandya during the mega auctions and the left-handed all-rounder has come pretty handy for the side, particularly with the ball.

Krunal has played two matches against his former team, Mumbai Indians and had a good outing especially in the second clash.

The two sides first met at Brabourne Stadium where LSG posted 199/4 in 20 overs and then restricted MI to 181/9 to win the match by 18 runs. Pandya remained unbeaten at 1 off 1 and returned with figures of 0/16 in two overs.

But the left-hander then made a strong comeback in the second match as he scalped three wickets for 19 runs in 4 overs. LSG won that match by 36 runs after restricting MI to 132/8 while chasing 169 at Wankhede Stadium.

Rashid Khan (GT) vs SRH

The Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan had been an important member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad setup for quite sometime before he was eventually released by the franchise.

The right-arm bowler was then included by the Gujarat Titans. Rashid has played two games against his former team, SRH and has managed to pick only one wicket.

In the first clash, the spinner returned with figures of 1/28 in 4 overs but his efforts couldn’t really help the side as SRH chased down the target of 163 with five balls to spare at DY Patil Stadium.

The two sides then returned for the clash at Wankhede Stadium where Rashid leaked some runs as he gave away 45 in overs but compensated it with an unbeaten 31 off 11 balls as GT went over the line with five wickets in hand.

Shreyas Iyer (KKR) vs DC

Shreyas Iyer changed his base from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders and the franchise handed him the captaincy as well. Iyer struggled with the bat a bit in the starting but returned back to form in a decent manner and showed intent against his former team. While he scored 54 in the first clash at Brabourne Stadium, Shreyas notched up 42 at Wankhede Stadium. Both of his knocks came in a losing cause.

