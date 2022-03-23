IPL 2022: How and where to buy IPL match tickets

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is around the corner. This time, the tournament gets even better with two new teams in Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants taking part in it. Gujarat will be led by Hardik Pandya while KL Rahul will take over Lucknow’s captaincy duties. All ten teams have been divided into two groups of five, with the top four teams advancing to the playoffs.

A total of 74 matches will be played over two months, with the first match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to be played at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on 26 March.

Matches will be held across four stadiums in Maharashtra- Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai), DY Patil Stadium (Mumbai) and Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Pune).

On Wednesday, an official IPL press release confirmed that fans will be back at stadiums after a hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The release stated that 25 per cent of spectator attendance would be allowed at stadiums for league matches, as per COVID-19 protocols.

“The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune,” the release stated.

How to buy IPL match tickets?

Match tickets for IPL league phase matches can be purchased via the official website iplt20.com, as well as BookMyShow.com, as per the official release. The release added that the ticket sales went LIVE at 12 pm IST on 23 March (Wednesday).

