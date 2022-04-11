IPL 2022: Hits and misses from first two weeks of competition

The Indian Premier League’s 2022 edition has already provided fans with some exciting and riveting performances in a span of just over two weeks.

While there have been matches that have gone down the wire, on the other side, some of the most successful franchises are still searching for their first win.

We take a look at the players who have unveiled brilliance on the field and the ones who haven’t really been in the groove.

HITS

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler is one of the most important players in the Rajasthan Royals line-up and has scored runs for the side pretty consistently. The right-hander played some good knocks in the seven matches that he played for the franchise in the last edition and has shown terrific form in this season so far.

Buttler is sitting at the helm for scoring the most runs. He has amassed 218 runs in four matches, including a fifty and a hundred.

Shubman Gill: Youngster Shubman Gill shifted base from Kolkata Knight Riders to Gujarat Titans. The right-handed batter’s journey with the new franchise didn’t really start off well after he was dismissed for a duck in the first match against Lucknow Super Giants but made a giant leap to get back in form to score two fifties on the trot.

He scored 84 against Delhi Capitals and followed it with a brilliant 96 against Punjab Kings and is at the number three spot with 180 runs to his name from three matches.

Umesh Yadav: India and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav is having a great time in the IPL 2022. Barring one game against Delhi Capitals, the right-arm bowler has been performing brilliantly for his franchise.

He has returned with a reasonable economy rate in most of the matches, Yadav has picked up wickets consistently. The fast bowler has so far picked 10 wickets in five matches that he has played at an economy of 6.60.

Yuzvendra Chahal: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022 after he wasn’t retained by RCB. The Royals probably made one of the finest decisions as Chahal has looked in great touch.

With 11 wickets in four matches, Chahal is top of the table for most wickets and has an economy rate of 6.5.

Kuldeep Yadav: Left-spinner Kuldeep Yadav is another player who moved in the Indian Premier League and is now a part of the Delhi Capitals setup. The left-arm bowler is having a good time in the IPL 2022 with 10 wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.40.

Yadav’s best bowling performance came against his former franchise, KKR, after he returned with figures of 4/35 at Brabourne stadium.

MISSES

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Chennai Super Kings batter Ruturaj Gaikwad had made a good name for himself after he accumulated a total of 635 runs in 16 matches during the IPL 2021.

But the right-hander has looked off-colour in this edition. Gaikwad has only managed to score 18 runs from four matches for the Super Kings. His failure with the bat has certainly been one of the major reasons for CSK’s dismal show in the competition so far.

Daniel Sams: Mumbai Indians fast bowler Daniel Sams has been one of the players who have struggled the most so far in the competition. While he has been hit for runs, Sams hasn’t been able to pick wickets for his side either.

In three matches that he has played, Sams has given away 139 runs and has managed to pick only one wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah: India and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah hasn’t really been able to pick wickets for his side. Apart from the game against the Royals where he returned with figures of 3/17, Bumrah has failed to scalp any wickets in the other three matches that he has played.

Shahrukh Khan: Starting his IPL career with Punjab Kings in 2021, the aggressive batter Shahrukh Khan was bought back by the franchise in the mega auction ahead of the IPL 2022 for a sum of Rs 9 crores.

But the right-handed batter hasn’t really been able to unveil a knock of his caliber so far in the tournament. While he has remained unbeaten once at 24, Shahrukh has scores of 0, 6, and 15 in the other three encounters.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey who was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for a sum of Rs 4.60 crores hasn’t really had a great time so far in the competition.

The right-hander has only scored 22 runs in three matches for the franchise at an average of 7.33.

