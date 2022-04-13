IPL 2022: 'He makes batting look so pleasant' — Twitter all praise for Uthappa's knock against RCB

Chennai Super Kings tasted its first victory in this edition of the Indian Premier League in their match Royal Challengers Bangalore yesterday, 12 April.

After tottering in the powerplay overs, the yellow army put up a massive total of 216 on the scoreboard. This mammoth total came on the back of a 165-run partnership between Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube. The partnership was the highest for the third wicket in this year’s tournament. While CSK were 60/3 in 10 overs, Uthappa (88) and Dube (95*) powered the team to a total of over 200 runs in the next 10 overs.

CSK’s bowling unit clicked as well and restricted RCB to 193/9 in 20 overs, winning the game by 23 runs. Maheesh Theekshana was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. He got rid of Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suyash Prabhudessai.

While Dinesh Kathik and Shahbaz Ahmed did attempt to fight back, Karthik was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo for 41 and Theekshana scalped Ahmed’s wicket.

Several Twitter users were impressed with CSK’s performance, especially Uthappa and Dube’s performances. The duo smashed 17 sixes in total.

Uthappa received much praise for his scintillating innings, which saw him hit 4 boundaries and 9 sixes. He scored 88 off 50 and missed on a chance to score a ton when he was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Here is what Twitter had to say about Robin Uthappa’s top-notch performance:

Irfan Pathan stated that Uthappa’s batting showed “class and experience”.

Kris Srikkanth believed that both Shivam Dube and Uthappa should have gotten centuries.

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle said that Uthappa turned back the clock.



Here are some more reactions:



What are your thoughts about Uthappa’s innings?

