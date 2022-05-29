IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals: Ahmedabad Weather Update

After relishing 64 days of non-stop cricketing action, the latest edition of the Indian Premier League has melted down to the final lap as we have got our two finalists — Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals — who will lock horns on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 8 pm.

In their maiden season, Gujarat Titans have displayed tremendous performance to play their first final in front of the home crowd in Gujarat. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, who were the title winner of the first season, are going to get featured on the final day for the second time to increase their trophy count.

Both teams have already met in the first Qualifier where the Hardik Pandiya-led Titans blew away the Royals riding on the knocks of David Miller and skipper Pandya. Chasing down 189, David Miller smashed an unbeaten 38-ball 68. Pandya also remained unbeaten at 40 runs off 27 delivery. For Rajasthan, the Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler continued his form and scored 89 in 56 deliveries.

On their second chance, Rajasthan Royals showed a remarkable all-round performance to make their way to the final by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second Qualifier. Three-wicket haul of both Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy restricted the Bangalore innings at 157. In reply, Jos Buttler was again the man in action to notch his fourth ton of the campaign. He registered an unbeaten 106 including 10 boundaries and 6 maximums. Rajasthan Royals breached the target with 11 balls left in their hands.

Weather Report:

Ahmedabad weather is expected to be partly cloudy on Sunday evening. There is no chance of rain during the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals Final. The wind speed is expected to be around 19km/hr on matchday, while the temperature could hover around 29 degrees Celsius to 42 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 51-64 percent.

Possible Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.

