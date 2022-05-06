IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians: Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai Indians will be high on confidence after they managed to register their first victory this season, against Rajasthan Royals. This should help them when they take on table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Friday, 6 May.

The Rohit Sharma-led side are virtually out of the tournament, but they can try to get positives from the rest of the matches and play fearless cricket. The franchise will be aiming to get as many victories as it can in the remaining games to ensure it can at least get out from the bottom of the points table.

As for Gujarat Titans, the debutant side suffered a defeat in their last outing against the Punjab Kings. This should give the Hardik Pandya-led squad some time to ponder on its errors in the last match. The Gujarat-based franchise will aim to rectify some weaknesses in their team after their recent loss. GT will be looking to get back to winning ways and seal their place in the final four in this encounter with MI.

The match could well be a clash between a fearsome Gujarat bowling attack versus Mumbai’s big hitters like Tim David, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. While GT’s bowlers faltered in the last game, their match-winning capabilities must not be underestimated by Rohit Sharma and his side.

Weather Report:

The weather in Mumbai is expected to be generally sunny during the GT vs MI encounter. While humidity will be about 78 percent on 6 May, chances of precipitation will be only 6 percent. Wind speed will be around 22 km/h on Friday. Temperatures are expected to range between 34 and 28 degree Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians predicted playing XI:

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians Probable Playing XI: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard/Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith

