IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings: Pune Weather Update

Debutants Gujarat Titans will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Both the teams will try to maintain their momentum after winning their previous matches.

Hardik Pandya is looking comfortable leading the newcomers from the front. Besides captaincy, the Indian all-rounder has put an immense contribution to his side's batting, bowling and fielding departments.

The Titans relished a comfortable 37-run victory in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. Skipper Pandya came up with a great show and scored the most individual run for his side. He also stunned the crowd with a bullet throw to run out opponent’s skipper Sanju Samson. Gujarat Titans are holding the top position of the League table with 8 points in 5 matches.

Another Indian all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, was struggling at the initial stage of the tournament but the CSK skipper seems to have turned his team's fortunes around with their first victory. Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa led the batting unit to register a gigantic 200+ score on the board. Chennai won the match by 23 runs and placed at the 9th position in the points table.

Weather Report:



Pune weather is expected to be mostly clear on Sunday. There is no chance of rain gods playing spoilsport during this Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings encounter. The wind speed is expected to be around 14km/h on matchday, while the temperature could hover from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity is expected to be around 70 percent on Sunday.

GT vs CSK Possible Playing XI:



Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.