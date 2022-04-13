Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • IPL 2022: 'Gendbaazo ko le Doobe', Shivam Dube toast of the town after scintillating knock against RCB

  • April 13th, 2022
  • 12:26:41 IST

Chennai Super Kings have finally opened their account in this season’s Indian Premier League after putting up a stellar show against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday. CSK batters Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube’s scintillating strokeplay helped the yellow army post a massive total of 216. In their reply, RCB were restricted to 193 in 20 overs resulting in a 23-run win for CSK.  Spinner Maheesh Theekshana starred with the ball picking up four wickets.

Fans were thrilled to watch veteran cricketer Uthappa turn back the clock as he smashed a 50-ball 88 runs while young Shivam Dube played to potential with a 46-ball 95.

Dube contributed with five fours and eight gigantic sixes. He  missed out on his maiden IPL century by just five runs.

Dube became the toast of the town with cricket legends and fans bowing to his array of shots.

Cricket great Sachin Tendulkar praised the fabulous hitting by Dube and Uthappa.

  Former India bowler Irfan Pathan took the pun route and wrote, “Shivam dube genbaazo ko le Doobe;).”      

 

“58 runs in 4 overs in a middle phase there, a result of two good batters getting the match ups right and playing to their strengths,” wrote Wasim Jaffer in a post.

 

Cricketer-turned commentator Aakash Chopra praised Chennai Super Kings batters and also pointed out that Bangalore missed Harshal Patel’s death over bowling. Patel has left the RCB camp over a family emergency,

Former CSK bowler Harbhajan Singh termed Uthappa and Dube’s performance as “smart batting”.

 

 

Here are few more reactions:

 

 

Shivam Dube has been CSK’s top performer with the bat this season and looks like the Chennai outfit struck gold in the IPL auction this year.

Updated Date: April 13, 2022 12:26:41 IST

