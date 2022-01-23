With the introduction of two new franchises in the mix — Team Lucknow and Team Ahmedabad — most teams were required to let go of a substantial chunk of their players for the upcoming rehaul.
Earlier a crucial part of five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya will now lead the Ahmedabad while Lucknow will be captained by KL Rahul, who has previously donned the skipper cap for Punjab Kings.
Old teams have only been allowed to retain four of their players.
Here's a break-up of the retentions by the old teams and additions to the new ones:
Mumbai Indians
Retained: Rohit Sharma (batter) for Rs 16 crore, Jasprit Bumrah (bowler) for Rs 12 crore, Suryakumar Yadav (batter) for Rs 8 crore and Kieron Pollard (all-rounder) for Rs 6 crore
Expenditure - Rs 42 crore
Available funds - Rs 48 crore
Chennai Super Kings
Retained: Ravindra Jadeja (all-rounder) for Rs 16 crore, MS Dhoni (WK/batter) for Rs 12 crore, Moeen Ali (all-rounder) for Rs 8 crore and Ruturaj Gaikwad (batter) for Rs 6 crore
Expenditure: Rs 42 crore
Available funds: Rs 48 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders
Retained: Andre Russel (all-rounder) for Rs 12 crore, Varun Chakravarthy (bowler) for Rs 8 crore, Venkatesh Iyer (all-rounder) for Rs 8 crore and Sunil Narine (all-rounder) for Rs 6 crore
Expenditure: Rs 34 crore
Available funds: Rs 56 crore
Delhi Capitals
Retained: Rishabh Pant (WK/batter) for Rs 16 crore, Axar Patel (all-rounder) for Rs 9 crore, Prithvi Shaw (batter) for Rs 7.5 crore and Anrich Nortje (bowler) for Rs 6.5 crore
Expenditure: Rs 39 crore
Available funds: Rs 51 crore
Rajasthan Royals
Retained: Sanju Samson (WK/batter) for Rs 14 crore, Jos Butler (WK/batter) for Rs 10 crore and Yashasvi Jaiswal (batter) for Rs 4 crore
Expenditure: Rs 28 crore
Available funds: Rs 62 crore
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Retained: Virat Kohli (batter) for Rs 15 crore, Glenn Maxwell (all-rounder) for Rs 11 crore and Mohammed Siraj for Rs 7 crore
Expenditure: Rs 33 crore
Available funds: Rs 57 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Retained: Kane Williamson (batter) for Rs 14 crore, Abdul Samad (batter) for Rs 4 crore and Umran Malik (batter) for Rs 4 crore
Expenditure: Rs 22 crore
Available funds: Rs 68 crore
Punjab Kings
Retained: Mayank Agarwal (batter) for Rs 12 crore and Arshdeep Singh (bowler) for Rs 4 crore
Expenditure: Rs 16 crore
Available funds: Rs 74 crore
Team Ahmedabad
New additions: Hardik Pandya (all-rounder) for Rs 15 crore, Rashid Khan (bowler) for Rs 15 crore and Shubman Gill (batter) for Rs 8 crore.
Expenditure: Rs 38 crore
Available funds: Rs 52 crore
Team Lucknow
New additions: KL Rahul (batter) for Rs 17 crore, Marcus Stoinis (all-rounder) for Rs 9.2 crore and Ravi Bishnoi (bowler) for Rs 4 crore
Expenditure: Rs 30.2 crore
Available funds: Rs 59.8 crore
The Ahmedabad IPL franchise on predictable lines have signed Hardik Pandya and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan but preferred young India opener Shubman Gill for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League.
Former India coach and Ahmedabad franchise team mentor feels Pandya is keen to show his leadership skills on the big stage and having a young and new captain will fare well for the side.
All the 10 IPL owners, including the two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad, want India as the host country for the 2022 IPL, with Mumbai and Pune being the two preferred cities.