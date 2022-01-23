Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022: Full list of players retained, signed by new teams, purse details

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • January 23rd, 2022
  • 18:01:14 IST

With the introduction of two new franchises in the mix — Team Lucknow and Team Ahmedabad — most teams were required to let go of a substantial chunk of their players for the upcoming rehaul.

Earlier a crucial part of five-time champions Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya will now lead the Ahmedabad while Lucknow will be captained by KL Rahul, who has previously donned the skipper cap for Punjab Kings.

The two new IPL teams fetched Rs 12715 crore for BCCI. Image: Sportzpics for IPL

The Indian Premier League trophy. Sportzpics

Old teams have only been allowed to retain four of their players.

Here's a break-up of the retentions by the old teams and additions to the new ones:

Mumbai Indians

Retained: Rohit Sharma (batter) for Rs 16 crore, Jasprit Bumrah (bowler) for Rs 12 crore, Suryakumar Yadav (batter) for Rs 8 crore and Kieron Pollard  (all-rounder) for Rs 6 crore

Expenditure - Rs 42 crore

Available funds - Rs 48 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Retained: Ravindra Jadeja (all-rounder) for Rs 16 crore, MS Dhoni (WK/batter) for Rs 12 crore, Moeen Ali (all-rounder) for Rs 8 crore and Ruturaj Gaikwad (batter) for Rs 6 crore

Expenditure: Rs 42 crore

Available funds: Rs 48 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained: Andre Russel (all-rounder) for Rs 12 crore, Varun Chakravarthy (bowler) for Rs 8 crore, Venkatesh Iyer (all-rounder) for Rs 8 crore and Sunil Narine (all-rounder) for Rs 6 crore

Expenditure: Rs 34 crore

Available funds: Rs 56 crore

Delhi Capitals

Retained: Rishabh Pant (WK/batter) for Rs 16 crore, Axar Patel (all-rounder) for Rs 9 crore, Prithvi Shaw (batter) for Rs 7.5 crore and Anrich Nortje (bowler) for Rs 6.5 crore

Expenditure: Rs 39 crore

Available funds: Rs 51 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Retained: Sanju Samson (WK/batter) for Rs 14 crore, Jos Butler (WK/batter) for Rs 10 crore and Yashasvi Jaiswal (batter) for Rs 4 crore

Expenditure: Rs 28 crore

Available funds: Rs 62 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained: Virat Kohli (batter) for Rs 15 crore, Glenn Maxwell (all-rounder) for Rs 11 crore and Mohammed Siraj for Rs 7 crore

Expenditure: Rs 33 crore

Available funds: Rs 57 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained: Kane Williamson (batter) for Rs 14 crore, Abdul Samad (batter) for Rs 4 crore and Umran Malik (batter) for Rs 4 crore

Expenditure: Rs 22 crore

Available funds: Rs 68 crore

Punjab Kings

Retained: Mayank Agarwal (batter) for Rs 12 crore and Arshdeep Singh (bowler) for Rs 4 crore

Expenditure: Rs 16 crore

Available funds: Rs 74 crore

Team Ahmedabad

New additions: Hardik Pandya (all-rounder) for Rs 15 crore, Rashid Khan (bowler) for Rs 15 crore and Shubman Gill (batter) for Rs 8 crore.

Expenditure: Rs 38 crore

Available funds: Rs 52 crore

Team Lucknow

New additions: KL Rahul (batter) for Rs 17 crore, Marcus Stoinis (all-rounder) for Rs 9.2 crore and Ravi Bishnoi (bowler) for Rs 4 crore

Expenditure: Rs 30.2 crore

Available funds: Rs 59.8 crore

January 23, 2022

