IPL 2022: From Ravindra Jadeja to Liam Livingstone, top all-rounders to watch out for in the 15th edition

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League beckons and we are in for some fun and exciting times. The two-month extravaganza will see 10 teams, including the two newly added teams, battle it out for the coveted trophy.

There will be 70 league matches along with three play-offs and a final, making it a total of 74 matches. These matches will be played across four venues - CCI, Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and the MCA stadium in Pune.

All-rounders have been a crucial part of the league since its inception. The likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya were unearthed through this league and turned out to be utility players who have always been in huge demand during auctions. This time around it was no different as the teams went big on the all-rounders.

We take a look at the all-rounders who can make an impact in the league.

Liam Livingstone (Punjab Kings) :

If Livingstone finds his groove, be rest assured that there might be a lot of lost balls. He has this unique ability to hit big, really big towering sixes. A power-hitter who can clear not just the fence but the entire stadium as well. Livingstone is a handy leg spinner as well who can provide crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

In his nascent T20I career, he already holds the record for the fastest century by an England batter. He got to the century off just 42 balls against Pakistan in Trent Bridge last year. In the inaugural edition of The Hundred, he scored 348 runs, the highest in the competition, at a staggering strike rate of 178.46 playing for Birmingham Phoenix. He has grabbed eyeballs in the shortest format of the game, especially with his strike rate. He has a SR of 158.33 in T20Is and 144.05 in T20s.

As a leg-spinner, he's had decent numbers in the T20Is, picking up 12 wickets from 17 matches at an average of 19.58, possessing an impressive economy rate of 7.12.

This will be his second season in the league. He didn't have the best of times in his debut season, averaging just 8.40 with the bat from five innings playing for RR. However, it did not stop franchises from entering a bidding war for the all-rounder as he was bought for a whopping Rs 11.5 crore by Punjab Kings. He would look to make a mark and justify the price tag in his second season.

Ravindra Jadeja (Chennai Super Kings)

The India all-rounder has been a constant name in the Indian squad and CSK line-ups over the years and has consistently delivered. He has the momentum on his side after his heroics against Sri Lanka and that could be a huge boost for CSK.

He's been a crucial member of the CSK side since 2012 and it wasn't a surprise that they decided to retain him for Rs 16 crore. A wily bowler, an impact batter and a gun fielder, Jadeja brings with him the 3D factor. His batting has massively improved over the years. In the last season, he hit 227 runs from 12 innings at an average of 75.66 and scored at a healthy strike-rate of 145.51. He also picked up 13 wickets from 16 innings at an average of 26.61 and possessed an impressive economy rate of 7.06.

He can provide impetus down the order with his big hitting but with the kind of form he is in, it won't be a surprise if CSK promote him up the order like Rohit Sharma did in the Sri Lanka series.

Mitchell Marsh (Delhi Capitals)

The Australian all-rounder hasn't played much in the IPL, however, he will have the momentum on his side which he's gained from the T20 World Cup and the Big Bash League. He played a crucial role in helping Australia clinch their first ever T20 World Cup title. He hit a whirlwind 50-ball 77 in the final against New Zealand to help Australia lift the trophy. Overall, he was Australia's second-highest run-getter with 185 runs from five innings at an average of 61.66.

In the BBL, he amassed 347 runs from 8 innings at an average of 57.8 playing for Perth Scorchers. His strike rate stood at an impressive 146.82 as he helped the Scorchers lift the trophy. He hit a century as well along with two half-centuries. If there is anyone who knows him better, it's Ricky Ponting, head coach of the Delhi Capitals, and DC went big for the Australia all-rounder shelling out Rs 6.50 crore at the mega auction.

He can be a handy medium pace bowler as well. In the 19 IPL matches he's played, he has taken 20 wickets and possesses a decent economy rate of 7.90. In the T20Is too he had decent bowling numbers, averaging 20.40 and having an economy rate of 7.65.

Jason Holder (Lucknow Super Giants)

The West Indies all-rounder's stocks have risen in the last few years. And he has been their crisis man often bailing them out of tough situations. He can hit big, bowl wicket-taking deliveries and as well as frugal overs. In their T20I series against England, he took four wicket off four balls, helping West Indies clinch the series 3-2 and becoming the first West Indian bowler to register a hat-trick in T20Is.

He was one of the shining stars in SRH's dismal campaign last year, picking up 16 wickets from eight matches at an average of 15.43 and possessing an economy rate of 7.75. He played some real cameos and provided late surges lower down the order. In the last couple of years, Holder has been West Indies' joint highest wicket-taker along with Dwayne Bravo in T20Is with 26 wickets from 17 innings at an average of 18.61, with an economy rate of 7.86 and SR of 14.1. Lucknow Super Giants shelled out a massive Rs 8.75 crore for Holder because they know the worth he brings to the table.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Another impact player who could have a major impact in the league is Sri Lanka all-rounder Hasaranga. In his nascent international career, he has already become a vital cog of the Sri Lankan side.

He is that typical wrist-spinner who hunts for wickets with his discipline, accuracy and variations. He can also be versatile with his batting position and provide acceleration at will.

In his short T20I career so far, he has picked 57 wickets from 35 matches, averaging 13.75 and possessing an impressive economy rate of 6.39. His strike rate is 12.9. Overall in T20s, he picked up 115 wickets from 85 matches at an average of 15.72, possessing an economy rate of 6.46 and striking every 14.5 balls. These numbers say a lot about why Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to shell out Rs 10.75 crore to re-sign the Sri Lanka all-rounder.

He played just two matches for RCB in the 2021 season but given the fact that he's one of the best in the business right now, there is every chance he will feature consistently in that starting eleven this season.

