IPL 2022: Fixture of league matches from 26 March to 3 April

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League began on 26 March and will continue till 29 May. A total of 74 matches will be played, including 70 group league matches and 4 playoffs.

The BCCI added two new franchises to make the tournament bigger — Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants. The addition of two new sides will change the dynamics of the tournament. The 10 IPL teams are divided into groups according to the number of titles they have won so far.

Five-time champion Mumbai Indians will lead group A, while four-time title winner Chennai Super Kings will lead Group B. The new format has also been introduced to make the tournament more interesting for cricket enthusiasts. Every team will play 14 matches in the group stage.

The matches are scheduled to play at four different locations across India- Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, and Maharashtra Cricket Association.

Here are the IPL 2022 matches that have been played till now:

26 March, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Kolkata Knight Riders destroyed the defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the season opener at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match witnessed MS Dhoni come back to his old form and smash a half-century to help CSK reach a decent score of 131 runs on board. However, KKR won the match by 6 wickets.

27 March, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals are still continuing their unbeaten run against their strong rival Mumbai Indians from the previous season. While Ishan Kishan played a brilliant knock of 81 runs in just 48 balls, DC managed to beat MI by 4 wickets.

27 March, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their fourth loss even after making more than 200 runs in the history of IPL. RCB’s new captain Faf Du Plessis managed to score 88 runs in the game and help his team reach the mammoth total of 205 runs. But RCB's bowling unit could not defend the huge score as Punjab Kings won the match by 5 wickets.

28 March, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: The first encounter between two new entrants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, was a last-over thriller, with Gujarat defeating their rival Lucknow by 5 wickets. Indian pacer Mohammad Shami was awarded the Player of the Match for his brilliant spell of 3/25 in 4 overs.

29 March, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson hit a quick-fire 55 off 27 balls as Rajasthan Royals scored 210/6 batting first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage 149/7 in reply,, losing the match by 61 runs.

These matches are yet to take place this week:

30 March (Wednesday), Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders — DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai — 7:30 pm IST.

31 March (Thursday), Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings — Brabourne Stadium — 7:30 pm IST.

1 April (Friday), Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings — Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai — 7:30 pm IST.

2 April (Saturday), Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals — DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai — 3:30 pm IST.

2 April (Saturday), Gujrat Titans vs Delhi Capitals — Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune — 7:30 pm IST.

3 April (Sunday), Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings — Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai — 7:30 pm IST.

